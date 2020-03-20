Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Staying nearby I visited the lake early morning waiting for the sun to pervade the misty scene in late April. A place I have visited through the seasons and on many occaisions, this is in the beautiful Nantgwynant Valley at the foot of Mount Snowdon, it is one of my favourite places to be! A beautiful spring morning in late April with mist holding on for the sun to appear over the mountain and hillside ridges made this a truly magical scene with mountainside, tree reflections with thier fresh young growth which could easily be mistaken for autumn and autumnal scene, sunrays falling on a misty Llyn Gwynant at the heart of Snowdonia National Park Gwynedd North Wales United Kingdom.