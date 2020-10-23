All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Looking for suitable macro and close-up subjects along a coastline in North Wales for a new photo- book project, I came across this bladder wrack. I was attracted to the bright red colour, as this seaweed is normally olive in colour. I selected a small portion of the seaweed and took several images. Making sure that the background was uncluttered I liked this final composition. Some minor editing in Lightroom - light touch of Saturation and Contrast helps to emphasise the colours of this attractive species