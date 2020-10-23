User Icon
Macro & Close up Assignment

Llandanwg, North Wales by Hugh Gillings

Looking for suitable macro and close-up subjects along a coastline in North Wales for a new photo- book project, I came across this bladder wrack. I was attracted to the bright red colour, as this seaweed is normally olive in colour. I selected a small portion of the seaweed and took several images. Making sure that the background was uncluttered I liked this final composition. Some minor editing in Lightroom - light touch of Saturation and Contrast helps to emphasise the colours of this attractive species

LPM Special Offer

