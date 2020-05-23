User Icon
Spring Colours Assignment

Picture Story

The image was taken on a calm evening in spring at the Thaya River bank in the northern part of Lower Austria. There are not many places where such a diversity of flora and fauna can be found in a close space as here at the Thaya. This river marks the border between Austria and the Czech Republic in this region. The border was part of the Iron Curtain for fourty years. During this time there was no cultivation of the forest, as access was strictly prohibited. Since 1997 the area is protected as a National Park, in both countries.

LPM Special Offer

