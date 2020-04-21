Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Little Mashel Falls is one of three falls located on the Little Mashel River near Eatonville, WA.

After about 2.3 miles along the trail, there is a short spur trail leading down to the falls.

One of the wonderful things about this falls is that besides it being located in a beautiful setting, one is able to walk behind the falls, enabling some interesting and unique compositions and perspectives. A great place to photograph or just soak in the natural beauty this place has to offer.