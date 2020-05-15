Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Lisse is in the heart of the Dutch bulb fields and the surrounding area is crowded with tourists in April and May when the fields are in bloom. This image was captured by my Mavic-2 Pro drone early last April, 2019, when the first blooms were hyacinths, the tulips come a little later.

Because of the crowds it is smart to get out early in the morning, especially with a drone. It is also a prime time to get the colorful sunrise sky to compliment the colors in the fields.

Using the drone mounted camera opens up an infinity of possible compositions that just cannot be imagined from the ground.