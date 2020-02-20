Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was travelling with 2 friends on the Oban to Craignure ferry for a weeks walking & photography holiday on the Isle of Mull in October. The weather was cloudy with intermittent breaks which allowed the sun to shine through. As we approached this lighthouse I was lucky on two counts, the sun did break through and illuminate the lighthouse which made it stand out from the very overcast hills in the background and secondly it was reasonably calm and I was able to keep fairly steady whilst taking the shot, there was nothing challenging about getting the shot, I just had the luck of the weather.

I would highly recommend Mull as a photography destination, it has wonderful beaches of pure white sand & crystal clear deep blue water, with plenty of Marram Grass on the dunes that you invariably have to cross to get onto the beach, by going in October the grasses were full of very attractive seed heads. We again also struck lucky that the weather held for the full week and we had blue skies with very photogenic clouds blowing across the land and seascapes. You can also easily spend a day catching the 15 minute ferry trip across to Iona, where you will have to walk as no vehicles are allowed, unless you have accommodation on the island, but there is plenty to see and photograph, likewise if the weather is kind to you a longer boat trip out to the Isle of Staffa is well worth the effort with its spectacular basalt columns and the famous Fingals Cave. We only saw a very small part of Mull in the week we were there so another trip is definitely required.