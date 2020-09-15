All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is one of the most impressive sunrises I witnessed last year, at the epic location of Lion Rock. A 2.5-hour hike from the nearest car park takes you to South Cape Bay, the southernmost point of Australia, where strong winds and storms are a frequent companion. Fortunately, myself and fellow photographer Luke Tscharke's weather predictions were accurate and we arrived in idyllic conditions. There were rumours for a potential aurora, and the possibility of high cloud rolling in, but we didn't want to get our hopes up. Away from reception, we had no way of keeping ourselves updated once we arrived.

The first night and morning passed by rather uneventfully, and we spent our day scouting compositions and hoping the sky would remain visible for astrophotography that night. Sure enough, and much to our amazement, we were fortunate enough to witness the Aurora Australis, Milky Way and bioluminescence adorn this epic scene. And as if that weren't enough, a perfect layer of textured high cloud managed to also roll in while we slept. Pinks and reds began appearing in the clouds over an hour before the sun was due to rise, and eventually exploded into the scene I've photographed here. The incredible light burned for as long as a sunrise probably can, bathing the entire landscape in red as perfect rolling waves crashed into the boulder-lined shore.

To be blessed with colour like this, especially after the dream astrophotography the night before, was a dream come true. It was a trip I will never forget.