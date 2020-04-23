User Icon
Linton, North Yorkshire, England by Michael Howard

Views: 473


This is a shot of the waterfall near the village of Linton in the Yorkshire Dales. It was shot on a very cold winters afternoon I had never visited this location before and I was actually visiting another waterfall not far from here, but I decided to take a look at these falls as well. The location of the falls is just a short walk from the town and is easily accessible on foot. I don't often shoot into the sun but I really liked the tones from the fading light so decided to gab a shot before the sun went low behind the hill.

Over the years I have took images of most of the many waterfalls in the Yorkshire Dales National Park and I very much look forward to photographing more of them when this pandemic is under control and we cam roam free again. I decided to go for a mono shot as it just works well for this particular shot, composition and subject matter.

