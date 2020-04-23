Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is a shot of the waterfall near the village of Linton in the Yorkshire Dales. It was shot on a very cold winters afternoon I had never visited this location before and I was actually visiting another waterfall not far from here, but I decided to take a look at these falls as well. The location of the falls is just a short walk from the town and is easily accessible on foot. I don't often shoot into the sun but I really liked the tones from the fading light so decided to gab a shot before the sun went low behind the hill.

Over the years I have took images of most of the many waterfalls in the Yorkshire Dales National Park and I very much look forward to photographing more of them when this pandemic is under control and we cam roam free again. I decided to go for a mono shot as it just works well for this particular shot, composition and subject matter.