This photo was taken in early April, three years ago. The falls make an approximately 130 ft drop, divided into three sections. It's tucked into a large basalt cliff, making it difficult to see the top of the falls, but creating a small and intimate setting. The lower section of the falls, is quite scenic, with a small stream flowing into a steep ravine. I have photographed this spot several times, and I am continually drawn back to it. I love the moss covering the rocks, the basalt wall, and the gorgeous textures. I didn't try to include the entire falls in the photo, but instead chose a bit of the last drop, as it flows into the stream.