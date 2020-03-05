Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is one of the photos I took at the lighthouse of "Les Éclaireurs" on a boat trip along the Beagle Canal. We had hired the outlet to take a picture of sea lions and penguins on some islands in this sea channel, located in the Tierra del Fuego, which borders Argentina and Chile.

On our way to the pinguineres we passed by the boat near this lighthouse and I did not hesitate to photograph it. The desolate islet where it was built, the snowy mountains in the background, the threatening sky and the soft light in it, were the perfect setting for this lighthouse. Located in one of the remotest parts of the earth, its light guides the ships crossing the Beagle Channel to the port of the southernmost city in the world: Ushuaia.

This lighthouse is called The Lighthouse of the End of the World, in reference to the novel by Jules Verne, but in fact the novel refers to the lighthouse of San Juan de Salvamento, located on the island of the States and that is highest south.