Lighthouse Assignment Winner • Yusuf Onur Cepheli

Well Done
We wish to congratulate this month’s assignment winner with this beautiful image, well worth our $100 prize.
Will you be next? Don’t forget to take part in next month’s assignment.
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
Punta Nariga Malpica Lighthouse, Spain

Apart from the Mediterranean coast, Spain has an Atlantic coastline also. While the Atlantic coastline is not as attractive as the Mediterranean coast in the eyes of swimmers and holiday makers, it is the other way round for landscape photographers. In addition to the incredible geological formations in Northern Spain, numerous lighthouses make the region a very attractive place for photographers.

We went on a road trip across the Galicia region of Spain with our rental car in order to photograph the …

Yusuf Onur Cepheli, Germany

My passion for photography started in 2001 with a second hand Zenit. As years passed, my curiosity towards photography has grown. Nowadays, my wife and I spend most of our free time travelling, and I take advantage of these travels to capture my pictures.

