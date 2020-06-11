All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I feel kind of lucky because there are two national parks within 20 km radius of my home. This picture was taken at Liesjärvi National Park on my way to work. That morning was calm and cold, ideal conditions for misty shots. I chase mist because it makes everything look dreamy and creates a tranquil atmosphere. It is especially beautiful when the rising sun paints the mist with its warm tones. I think in this shot I captured quite well that short, magical moment of golden morning light.