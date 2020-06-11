User Icon
You are at:»»»Liesjarvi National Park, Tammela, Finland by Hannu Makela
Misty Landscape Assignment

Liesjarvi National Park, Tammela, Finland by Hannu Makela

By on 1 Comment

Liesjarvi National Park, Tammela, Finland by Hannu Makela
Views: 901

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I feel kind of lucky because there are two national parks within 20 km radius of my home. This picture was taken at Liesjärvi National Park on my way to work. That morning was calm and cold, ideal conditions for misty shots. I chase mist because it makes everything look dreamy and creates a tranquil atmosphere. It is especially beautiful when the rising sun paints the mist with its warm tones. I think in this shot I captured quite well that short, magical moment of golden morning light.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

1 Comment

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®