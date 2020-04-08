Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This waterfall, named "L'éventail" is 65 meters high and is the highest of the Hérisson Jumps and Waterfalls, located in the Jura, in Bourgogne-Franche-Comté. The Hérisson torrent is a marriage of two streams that originate in the lakes of Ilay and Bonlieu. It is a series of 7 waterfalls over a 3.7 km long and 255m high course.

Classified Natural Site, "La Vallée du Hérisson - Plateau des 7 Lacs" is since 2017 a Great Site of France in project and is part of the remarkable sites of the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region. The Cascades du Hérisson have been classified under landscape protection since April 2002.

Finally, concerning this photo, after various tests, the exposure time of 4 seconds seems well adapted to restore the movement of the water without erasing the clouds.