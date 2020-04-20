Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Waterfalls have always fascinated me - you would think they'd run out of water yet they don't in the time you are standing there! While I love a thunderous, grand waterfall, in keeping with my own interest in the intimate landscape, I love to seek out and photograph smaller waterfalls found within the woods. On this particular day we were walking along a trail in the Sunic water grove area of central Slovenia, heading towards a series of waterfalls that cut through the rocks. It was autumn it had been a year of drought, but there was still plenty of water in this little river to capture a series of 'steps' as it tumbled down the rocks. The drought had brought down the beech leaves, which made a lovely warm color contrast against the velvety green of the mosses.

In order to achieve this composition, I had to carefully climb down the side of a steep rock, dropping down about 8 feet to a small space where I could stand and set up my tripod. I wanted to be at the very edge of the rocks, looking over into the waterfall. There was very little room to work - in fact I had left my camera bag above and a colleague was handing down the things I needed. Although I thought I'd want my variable ND filter, in the end I preferred a slightly shorter yet still long shutter speed in order to retain the texture in the waterfalls and the flow beneath it. I made several exposures at different shutter speeds and found this one to be my favorite. When I was satisfied I had captured what I felt and saw, I had to figure out how to get back up this steep drop. That took a bit of wedging myself in between a rock and a small tree, after I had handed up my tripod and camera to my friend.