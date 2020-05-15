Lemaire Channel, Antarctica by Drema Swader

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The mood was solemn as we slipped silently past this large iceberg in the low morning Antarctic light. Passing through the famed Lemaire Channel, a multitude of icebergs in a myriad of shapes and sizes moved slowly past our expedition ship. The soft curves of this iceberg made it one of my favorites. The reflection in the calm clear water created a beauty to be remembered, a unique memory of one of the wildest and most beautiful locations in the world.

The Lemaire Channel is a deep narrow channel along the Antarctic Peninsula where glaciers from the Antarctic continent break away and float in the sea. Only 700 meters wide at its narrowest point, the larger cruise ships cannot traverse this channel, leaving the smaller ships to enjoy the quiet beauty of this nearly monochrome and turquoise colored world. There are few places which are more beautiful than this pristine southernmost continent.