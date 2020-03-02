LEE Direct eCommerce Channel













LEE Filters, a leading manufacturer of high-quality lighting, photographic and cine filters, is today announcing the launch of LEE Direct, an ecommerce website that gives UK-based customers the option to purchase a range of over 100 photographic products directly.

LEE Direct provides photographers with the opportunity to purchase over 100 products – including LEE Filters’ top 40 photographic products, inclusive of adaptor rings, holders, polarisers and system kits as an alternative to LEE’s UK dealer network.

“We live in world where B2C is more and more e-commerce orientated, so LEE is reacting to this growing trend and has made it easy for customers to buy direct from their manufacturer of choice, if that’s their preference” says Paul Mason, Managing Director, LEE Filters. “LEE continues to innovate with both its products and how it does business, so LEE Direct is part of this strategy to offer our end customers more choice in how they prefer to buy LEE.”

Customers purchasing through LEE Direct benefit from free shipping on all orders over £100, with no minimum order quantity, and delivery times of one to three working days. UK customers also benefit from a seamless shopping experience, with an easy and intuitive login process that ensures a speedy checkout process, easy-to-access order history and account information, as well as shipment tracking and easy re-ordering of previous purchases. The UK based LEE customer service team is available to support customers who have any technical and photographic queries or just need product support.

“LEE Direct builds on the momentum of the many new products and initiatives introduced at LEE Filters over the past 12 months,” says Nathan Bailey, Marketing Manager, LEE Filters. “This new sales channel will allow us to more deeply engage with all our customers, build the strong LEE brand and make it easy to access and develop knowledge of the LEE product range.” Stay tuned for more product announcements and exciting customer engagements coming over the coming months.

