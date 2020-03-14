Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was searching for fall colors to photograph in the Cascade Mountains of Washington State when I came across this scene along the Skykomish River near Leavenworth. This river is mostly rugged, with many areas of quick moving rapids. I happened to come across this small section of water which was quite still and placid. The colorful foliage along the opposite bank of the river immediately caught my eye, and the nearly perfect reflection in the water neatly complemented the scene. I feel that it added a sense of symmetry to an otherwise sublime image.