You are at:»»Le Vorlen, Cleden-Cap-Sizun, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo
Le Vorlen, Cleden-Cap-Sizun, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

By on

Le Vorlen, Cleden-Cap-Sizun, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo
Views: 1,191

In the extreme west of Brittany, between the Pointe du Raz and the Pointe du Van, lies this very photogenic place called "Le Vorlen". That evening, the sea was rough, the sky was cloudy, and suddenly, as the sun was setting behind me, the sky turned different colours, from orange to pink! I tested different exposure times and I kept this one (4 seconds) because the longer exposures didn't highlight the dramatic aspect of the scene as well. A wonderful place and time!

