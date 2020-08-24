Le Vorlen, Cleden-Cap-Sizun, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In the extreme west of Brittany, between the Pointe du Raz and the Pointe du Van, lies this very photogenic place called "Le Vorlen". That evening, the sea was rough, the sky was cloudy, and suddenly, as the sun was setting behind me, the sky turned different colours, from orange to pink! I tested different exposure times and I kept this one (4 seconds) because the longer exposures didn't highlight the dramatic aspect of the scene as well. A wonderful place and time!