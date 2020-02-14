Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Phare du Petit Minou is near Brest in Brittany, France and probably one of the most photographed lighthouses in the area, perhaps because of its location next to the road but also because of the cobbled lead in line. It was built in the late 1800's and is still in operation today. I had researched the lighthouses of the area and the day I visited it was overcast and grey, the normally vibrant colours washed out and for this reason I converted it to monochrome in post processing software.