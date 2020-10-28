All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

That evening, I had simply set out to find the best spot in anticipation of the coming high tides, guided by directions given by other photographers. Indeed, you don't have to go to Mont Saint-Michel to get a nice picture, but rather favour places like Bas-Courtils (this photo), La Roche Torin or others. The weather was not ideal when I left Brittany, but when I arrived there, and between 2 showers, I was able to get this beautiful light for a few moments. A simple GND filter to compensate for the exposure, and voilà!