Picture Story

Fog and low hanging clouds dominate this part of the river Doubs from September to March. The river acts as border between the two countries of Switzerland and France. There is an old mill nearby which is used as a restaurant for the last 150 years. The nearby town of Goumois was founded 1305 with the built of an impressive castle. On this wet and gloomy morning at the beginning of October 2018 I walked along the riverbed on the Swiss side of the river. In some parts, the water is held back by a dam that was built for the mill centuries ago. The dam slows down the water and on a day without wind, makes for a stunning crystal clear reflection.

I set up my tripod close to the shore and used my 17-40mm lens. This was the only lens I brought on this trip but it worked out great for this shot. Because it was so foggy, I had to wipe the front of my lens every few minutes. Water also dropped down from the trees above me and I was glad I wore my waterproofs. If you decide to visit this location, I suggest fall. The area is less busy than during the summer and if you get there before the end of November, the restaurant is still open. A visit is highly recommended, they serve trout from the river which is excellent! If you want to blend in and not be spotted as a tourist, order a bottle of white wine with your fish.