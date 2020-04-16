Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This small waterfall is located in the Smoky Mountains just off of Laurel Road. Getting a good photo and composition requires some work. First, you must pick a day when the water is flowing high enough. The best time is usually a few hours after it rains. Too much or too little water and the beautiful "fanning out" over the finger of the falls doesn't happen. Second, you must climb down a steep embankment to the river and avoid making this a swimming hole run. Once you've reached the right location you then must decide whether to include the front rock in your photo or shoot over it.

On the day I visited the falls, all of the right elements fell into place including the beautiful back lighting in the forest which only happens in the early morning hours.