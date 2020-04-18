Laurel Road Falls, Smoky Mountains, USA by Timothy Joyce

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Spruce Falls is beautiful to photograph in the fall. The hike getting there is almost all up hill. The falls flow the best after it rains. The first day I visited the falls they weren't that impressive and weren't running very well. The next day it rained pretty hard and I decided to revisit the falls during a major rain storm. I''m glad that I did. For about 5 minutes in the morning the rain stopped just long enough for me to take this photo.