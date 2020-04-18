User Icon
Laurel Road Falls, Smoky Mountains, USA by Timothy Joyce

By on 0 Comments

Laurel Road Falls, Smoky Mountains, USA by Timothy Joyce
Views: 663


Spruce Falls is beautiful to photograph in the fall. The hike getting there is almost all up hill. The falls flow the best after it rains. The first day I visited the falls they weren't that impressive and weren't running very well. The next day it rained pretty hard and I decided to revisit the falls during a major rain storm. I''m glad that I did. For about 5 minutes in the morning the rain stopped just long enough for me to take this photo.

