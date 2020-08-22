User Icon
Laugarvatn, Iceland by Thijs Janssen

Laugarvatn, Iceland by Thijs Janssen
This photo was shot close to Laugarvatn in the Golden Circle in Iceland while experimenting with intentional camera movement. It was an almost clear blue sky with an occasional cloud and lots of sunlight, which made it difficult to use a long enough shutterspeed without using a ND filter. Out of a handful of shots this is the one I'm most happy with.

Even now, a couple of years later, I regularly do some ICM pictures when I'm shooting somewhere; for me it's always a kind of 'fun' thing to end a shoot.

