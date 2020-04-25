Lauca National Park, Arica, Chile by Andres Puiggros

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After a while not being outoors, I headed to Chungara lake, looking for place to spend time and wait sunset. Walking around I noticed this little river that aligned nicely with the Parinacota Volcano and went for it, I did some trials and when I saw this reflection I knew it was that spot where I had to wait for the moment, the result is what I share here with you, a moment of magical and subtle connection with nature, that I was really missing.