Picture Story

The last weekend in May was stormy in northern California, so we drove north, up past Mt. Shasta, but that wasn't going to work because it looked like a cast iron pan with a lid on it. Then we drove back around to Lassen Volcanic National Park. We hiked around Reflection Lake, but the lake was a choppy mess. Then we crossed over to Manzanita Lake, where we waited until the blue hour; then we finally a break in the weather. The wait was worth it, as we were rewarded with this gorgeous atmosphere and those soft, almost pastel, tones. Lassen National Park is a truly under-appreciated gem! It has 100's of miles of trails, wonderful alpine imagery, and some truly photogenic locals.