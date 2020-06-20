User Icon
Misty Landscape Assignment

Lassen National Park, California, USA by Darren Marshall

Lassen National Park, California, USA by Darren Marshall
Picture Story

The last weekend in May was stormy in northern California, so we drove north, up past Mt. Shasta, but that wasn't going to work because it looked like a cast iron pan with a lid on it. Then we drove back around to Lassen Volcanic National Park. We hiked around Reflection Lake, but the lake was a choppy mess. Then we crossed over to Manzanita Lake, where we waited until the blue hour; then we finally a break in the weather. The wait was worth it, as we were rewarded with this gorgeous atmosphere and those soft, almost pastel, tones. Lassen National Park is a truly under-appreciated gem! It has 100's of miles of trails, wonderful alpine imagery, and some truly photogenic locals.

