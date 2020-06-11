All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Setting the Moon early in the dawn. A day before, wondering where to photograph the setting Moon, I chose a location where mist often appears in the morning. I was there long before dawn. Unfortunately the Moon was invisible due to thick mist. Alternatively, I decided to photograph reflections of trees in the water. After a few minutes, the Moon appeared through the mist in my camera's viewfinder. Happy for that, I took a picture like this. The main difficulty was that the mirror surface of water was disturbing by feeding fish. I had to wait for the perfect moment.