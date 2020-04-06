Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Fall in Patagonia is an amazing experience. The fall colors are nothing short of spectacular, and what’s even more amazing is that the leaves weather storm after storm before they start to fall off! The weather swings are extreme - with days (or hours) of rain, snow, high winds and momentary calm. You need to be flexible and ready to change to Plan B or Plan C. The other thing we learned was that weather forecasts can be very unpredictable! This was a Plan B day with an afternoon of rain, flushed streams and wet trees portraying fall colors. For me, especially with waterfalls, this was a match made in landscape photographers heaven!

We had driven to an unnamed falls on the Las Vueltas River north of El Chaltén, Argentina in the Los Glaciares National Park and spent 2-3 hours shooting this location; wide, ultra-wide, normal and telephoto. Each focal length had its strengths and weaknesses. It's so hard to really capture the whole experience of what I was seeing but I settled on a near normal focal length of 32mm, as that seemed to best portray the power I was witnessing - and add to that a good circular polarizer. How difficult was this to capture? My tripod was perched on wet slippery rocks several long hops from the shoreline - in water that was fast and probably waist deep. It definitely made changing lens a carefully managed event!