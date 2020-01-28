Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Up a 6am and off to Las Dunas Maspalomas to catch the sunrise on the dunes. It was a bit tricky carrying camera gear while trekking barefoot along the peaks of the dunes, conscious that dropping the camera would not be ideal ! But, what a magical location with gorgeous light, fantastic shapes, textures, and shadows that kept changing as the sun came up.

Gran Canaria offers a rich variety of photographic opportunities. There are plenty of flights available and reasonably priced accommodation. We travelled in July and early morning and evening were ideal times to shoot.