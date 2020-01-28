User Icon
Curves Assignment

Las Dunas Maspalomas, Gran Canaria by Paul Kiernan

Las Dunas Maspalomas, Gran Canaria by Paul Kiernan
Up a 6am and off to Las Dunas Maspalomas to catch the sunrise on the dunes. It was a bit tricky carrying camera gear while trekking barefoot along the peaks of the dunes, conscious that dropping the camera would not be ideal ! But, what a magical location with gorgeous light, fantastic shapes, textures, and shadows that kept changing as the sun came up.
Gran Canaria offers a rich variety of photographic opportunities. There are plenty of flights available and reasonably priced accommodation. We travelled in July and early morning and evening were ideal times to shoot.

