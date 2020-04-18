Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Reunion Island is a very singular place in the world. Many natural landscapes, mountains, plains without forgetting the ocean. Far inland, at the edge of a large forest, a large waterfall marks out a path. It stretches its full length and with incredible majesty. The sunlight has difficulty penetrating the forest, hence the long exposure chosen for this photo in addition to the desired effect with the water. Langevin is therefore a stopover on the island which shows the diversity to be seen.