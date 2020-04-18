User Icon
You are at:»»»langevin, Ile de la Reunion, France by Jeremy Peresse
Waterfall Assignment

langevin, Ile de la Reunion, France by Jeremy Peresse

By on 0 Comments

langevin, Ile de la Reunion, France by Jeremy Peresse
Views: 491


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Reunion Island is a very singular place in the world. Many natural landscapes, mountains, plains without forgetting the ocean. Far inland, at the edge of a large forest, a large waterfall marks out a path. It stretches its full length and with incredible majesty. The sunlight has difficulty penetrating the forest, hence the long exposure chosen for this photo in addition to the desired effect with the water. Langevin is therefore a stopover on the island which shows the diversity to be seen.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®