Picture Story

Landmark 81 is a super-tall skyscraper in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The investor and primary developer for the project is Vinhomes, a Vietnamese corporation that is also the country's largest real-estate company. Landmark 81 is the tallest building in Vietnam, the tallest completed building in Southeast Asia, and the 15th tallest building in the world.

The 461.15 metres (1,513.0 ft) tall, 81-storey building is built on the western banks of the Saigon River in the city's Binh Thanh District, located just north of Ho Chi Minh City's historic center and to the immediate south of Saigon Bridge. The tower is at the heart of the $1.5 billion high-end mixed-use urban area called Vinhomes Central Park. The development comprises hotel and conference facilities, luxury apartments, high-end retail spaces, restaurants, bars, and a multi-story observation deck.

The main investor of the building is Vingroup, the Vietnamese corporation and the contractor is also the company of Vietnam, Coteccons. The official operation of Landmark 81 strongly proves the world that the Vietnamese are able to create the great constructions compared fairly to what the world has done. As other skyscrapers in Southeast Asia such as the Petronas Twin Tower (Malaysia), Magnolias Waterfront Residence (Bangkok), Landmark 81 now become a must-visit place in any tours to Southeast Asia. The tower is inspired by the rising bamboo referring to the rising of a new Vietnam of prosperity and modernity.