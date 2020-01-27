Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was taken on the last day of my trip to Iceland. With my husband behind the wheel of the little 4x4 we have hired a few days earlier, we decided to venture through the Landmannalaugar and this was one of the last shots I took. I had just bought my new camera a few days before departing for Iceland and had no time to purchase filters and other equipment that I then realised was so needed when shooting landscape pictures in Iceland.

Although I was grateful for the good weather we had, this posed a few challenges in terms of exposure, with a background that was often too hazy. I eventually managed to get it right by trial and error and this shot was one of the most successful. The Landmannalaugar offers breathtaking views that varies from rocky mountains, grassy hills, ice and black sand. We waded rivers keeping our fingers crossed the car would make it to the other side but it was all worth the risk. I would definitely recommend visiting Iceland in the summer, although that might mean having to renounce to photographing the northern lights.