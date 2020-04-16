User Icon
Landmanalaugar, Iceland by Jeremy Peresse

Landmanalaugar, Iceland by Jeremy Peresse
Iceland is not even a country to describe anymore as it still inspires and will continue to inspire photographers. Its natural landscapes and its special light make it a dream destination that dazzles the eyes on every trip.

Landmanalaugar is probably the best place on the whole island: the light sublimates the mountains and shows almost supernatural colour nuances.For this photo, it is especially the light that encouraged me to seize this magic moment, straight out of a fantasy story. Unforgettable

