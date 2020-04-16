Landmanalaugar, Iceland by Jeremy Peresse

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Iceland is not even a country to describe anymore as it still inspires and will continue to inspire photographers. Its natural landscapes and its special light make it a dream destination that dazzles the eyes on every trip.

Landmanalaugar is probably the best place on the whole island: the light sublimates the mountains and shows almost supernatural colour nuances.For this photo, it is especially the light that encouraged me to seize this magic moment, straight out of a fantasy story. Unforgettable