Lamellion Quarry, Liskeard, England by Daryl Hutchinson

Spring Colours Assignment

Picture Story

Taken during an early morning walk for exercise in the local lanes, a shaft of light was illuminating this beech sapling from behind as it swayed in the breeze in what I later discovered is an abandoned small quarry. It took a little bit of inventiveness to get a view over the surrounding chain link fence and after several attempts to get the movement of the sapling frozen and in the right place. I really wanted the acid greens to stand out.

