Lakeville, Massachusetts, USA by Myer Bornstein
Spring Colours Assignment

Lakeville, Massachusetts, USA by Myer Bornstein

By

Lakeville, Massachusetts, USA by Myer Bornstein
Views: 723


Latest Assignment

It was a nice spring day, and came across the church, that had trees and flowers in bloom. It caught my eye and I knew I had to photograph the scene. I ended up with three different views of the spring foliage in the church. I picked this one to enter. The other images were also colorful. The weather was not challenging and the Z7 handled the scene. The church is located near the corner of two main streets in Lakeville Massachusetts. Since it was an early morning, there were not any people around to get into the photograph.

We arrived by car, parked, and walked around in order to get various setups. Color-wise this church is probably better to photograph in the spring and fall.

