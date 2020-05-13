Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was a nice spring day, and came across the church, that had trees and flowers in bloom. It caught my eye and I knew I had to photograph the scene. I ended up with three different views of the spring foliage in the church. I picked this one to enter. The other images were also colorful. The weather was not challenging and the Z7 handled the scene. The church is located near the corner of two main streets in Lakeville Massachusetts. Since it was an early morning, there were not any people around to get into the photograph.

We arrived by car, parked, and walked around in order to get various setups. Color-wise this church is probably better to photograph in the spring and fall.