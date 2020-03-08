Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In autumn, near the Italian border with Austria and Slovenia there is one special spot to watch the foliage of the beech forest surrounding the Lakes of Fusine. I was walking along the shore following the path surrounding the lower lake when I came across a natural painting of floating leaves softly lying on the water. Besides these leaves, the amazing color palette included the reflection of the trunks of the beech trees on the transparent rocky bottom of the lake. Overall, this image reminds me the Claude Monet’s brush strokes in his impressionist paintings.