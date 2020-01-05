Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I have always loved the foliage season in Vermont, as leaves change colors gradually across higher elevations. This year, I followed dirt roads in the beginning of the foliage season photographing eye catching yellow dressed trees as the sun glinted on them. Everything was pretty but nothing was memorable until I arrived at Lake Willoughby. It was close to sunset and the configuration of the lake makes the light unusual at that time of day. At the southern rim of the lake, the curves of the hills shade one from the sun while the other is brightly lit. Two hills stand as curved monoliths funneling the eye toward the town at the northern end.