Close to sunset, on an early fall day, colors in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont were brighter than in other areas of the state. This was the first time I had driven around Willoughby Lake to find a memorable autumn view. As the shade continued to move across the mountain on the east side of the lake, I saw the dichotomy of sun and shade and the long view north on the lake, coupled with colorful trees.