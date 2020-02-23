Lake Wenatchee, Washington, USA by Lynn Hopwood

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On a cold winters morning I left my home in Prosser, Washington at 4:00 am and headed three and a half hours northwest to Lake Wenatchee State Park in the Wenatchee National Forest. I avoided the mountain pass (Blewett Pass) because of the snow and ice and went the long way around through the city of Wenatchee, Washington. Upon arriving at Lake Wenatchee right before sunrise I grabbed my gear and headed down to the lake. The temperature was 9 degrees so I dressed in layers making sure I took my gloves with. There was a lot of fog and a lot of snow. I never noticed the sun rise but the sky lightened up and to me the conditions were great for getting a winter landscape photo.

A combination of overcast blue sky and fog prevailed with the white snow conditions. The snow was mid thigh in places on my short 5'2" frame. The name of the island you see is called Emerald Island. There is a mountain peak behind the island but it was not visible that morning. I cannot explain the wonder and excitement as I photographed this winter scene that January morning. It was truly a frigid winter wonderland to me.