Picture Story

For the last five years or so, I've been going to the east Tennessee mountains for fall. My parents are from the region, so I'm somewhat familiar with the area, but every time I go back I look for new photography spots. On last years trip we stayed near Lake Watuga, it's kind of remote, has very spotty wifi, but lots of photographic opportunities. This shot was taken on a calm evening just before the sun dropped behind the mountain. I had to climb down the bank from the road to the lakeshore, and as I walked through mud and rocks and tree branches that were scattered about, I was able to set my Gitzo tripod and get some shots.