Picture Story

The first time I saw Lake Tahoe I was amazed in its unique natural beauty. The Lake itself is the largest alpine lake in North America. Its depth is 1,645 ft (501 m), making it the USA's second-deepest (the deepest is Crater Lake in Oregon, being 300 ft (91 m) deeper). Situated in the Sierra Nevada mountains of the United States, at an elevation of 6,225 ft (1,897 m), Lake Tahoe is located along the border between California and Nevada.

It can be difficult to find a location with a pier without all the traffic, but I was determined. I had seen a couple pictures of this pier, called Valhalla pier, in other publications. By the time I found this location, it was snowing, cold and wet! I was happy to see that the new snow on the pier had not been disturbed or stepped on - which would have ruined the image. But the moody weather, including the misty fog, was starting to break up and sun was threatening to shine through, destroying the calm steel blue scene. Furthermore, I was racing time because I was also waiting for some inquisitive ducks to move on. Just in time: the sun burst through changing the entire image’s feel.