Lake Superior, Cornucopia WI, USA by Nick Bristol

Lake Superior, Cornucopia WI, USA by Nick Bristol
After not traveling for some time now I decided to make a trip to northern Wisconsin and Lake Superior. I love Lake superior and really felt the need to visit it again. I spent the night in a wonderful bed and breakfast right on the lake and In the early morning I headed for the shoreline in Cornucopia. I didn't have much hope for a beautiful sunrise because of lack of clouds but as it turned out the colors were beautiful to me. I very much enjoyed that quiet and very peaceful sunrise on the Lake Superior shoreline.

