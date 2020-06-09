All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Beautiful morning hike among the clouds, as the sun came out the still frozen lake was one of the most majestic, mysterious views I’ve seen since arriving in Washington. Only recently restarted my hobby of photography after a friend of mine purchased the Sony A-6000 and could not figure out how to use. He sent it to me as a gift to capture my new adventures as I start a new chapter of life in Washington State. The stairs and climb to the top were worth every aching muscle. Was glad to get a few great shot with my camera, which wowed my in-laws who were desperately trying to capture the beauty with their cell phones. Would recommend spring or summer for this hike due to snowy conditions that hit in fall/ winter.