Picture Story

Lake Sabrina lies in the foothills of the Eastern Sierra Mountains above the town of Bishop, CA. It is man-made, created to provide hydroelectric power to the towns below in the Owens Valley. With the Sierra range behind it, the lake sits in a natural amphitheater and is extremely photogenic. Unlike the road to nearby North Lake, the road to Lake Sabrina and Bishop Creek, which is the lake’s water source, is completely paved and suitable to any car. Of course it also means you will not be alone in your quest of fall images. Peak color arrives in late September. This image was made on October 2.

On this occasion, I arrived at Lake Sabrina after a sunrise shoot in the Owen Valley and was unsure of what I would see. Luckily the sky was full of interesting clouds, the aspen around the lake had turned gold and orange and the lake’s surface was calm. Technically, this was a straightforward image to make as the sun was coming from over my left shoulder. Only minor adjustments to contrast and saturation in Lightroom were needed.