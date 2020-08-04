All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Last year my wife and I took our first ever cross country road trip from Michigan to Arizona and Utah. We were gone about 4 weeks and enjoyed it so much we decided to do it again this year. We planned to start out with a week in Page, Arizona, followed by two weeks in Moab, Utah. Part of the plan for Page was to do photo tours of a couple slot canyons that we had not done in previous years. We booked the first tour, but got a call later in the day that all activities within the Navajo reservation were being shut down for coronavirus.

We had a list of alternative activities and decided to try renting a boat on Lake Powell on the day with the nicest weather. I looked over maps and satellite images of the lake and decided that we would head for a location in an isolated bay. I had a map and a GPS unit for navigation.

The weather was nice, as predicted, with sun and partially cloudy skies. There was a bit of breeze but only light chop on the water. We started out for the bay, and the further we went, the nicer the terrain became. We began stopping to take photos along the way.

After about two hours, we were just entering our target bay, which was rather more narrow than the rest of the lake that we had traveled through. Here the wind dropped to near zero, and the glassy water provided many nice reflections of the classic red rock formations that this area is known for. I shortly found that I had to take care not to upset the water with the boat. Shooting from the boat also meant no tripod and no long exposures, but I was still pretty pleased with the photos I was getting.

After shooting some nice reflections, we started heading back toward the marina, but were watching for more opportunities. We found another bay to pull into, but after a time, waves from the boat started to upset the reflections. I waited for a while for them to settle down, but they just kept bouncing around the rock walls of the bay. Then I realized that the reflections from the wavy water were a good subject too and this is from one of those shots.