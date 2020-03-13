Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Mid-afternoon canyon reflections in the mouth of Antelope Canyon that empties into Lake Powell in northern Arizona. This photo was taken during a great fishing trip with my son and a good friend many years ago. We rented a powerboat at the Wahweap Marina and headed out hoping to spot a shad boil and catch some striped bass. The water level on the lake had dropped 100’ from our last outing a year earlier. We explored several narrow canyon passages along the south shore of the lake and east of the marina. This image was scanned from negative and shot with a Nikon F5, Nikkor 35-105 Lens and Tiffin Enhancing Filter with Fuji 100 Velvia, F11, 1/125s, +0.7 ev.