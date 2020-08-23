All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

One of my favorite things to do while traveling the length of Lake Powell by houseboat is photographing the patterns in the wake behind the boat.With its crystal-clear water and vibrant sandstone canyons, you are immediately mesmerized by this unique landscape, discovering new alcoves, arches, hidden canyons and pools around every bend.

When the lake is calm, protected bays offer mirror like reflections. When photographing these glassy waters, it’s almost impossible to tell up from down, top from bottom.

When we get the houseboat moving, a little more magic appears. Our boats usually run at 3400 RPMs when traveling but when we slow it down to about 2800 to 3000 RPM’s we can create incredible patterns in the wake behind us.