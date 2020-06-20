All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A cold and wet weekend at Lake O'Hara in the Canadian Rockies is still worth every minute. A mix of rain and snow is not uncommon here in June, so we were prepared with lots of warm camping gear, a bit of wine and our cameras. Although not all back-country bound people are happy with stormy weather, those of us that complement our love of being in nature with our love of photography are ready to catch all the dramatic shots that the unpredictable weather can throw at us.

Armed with a sturdy tripod, my Nikon and cold fingers, I was determined to capture the beauty of this misty evening. I took this photo while sitting around the campfire trying to warm up after a soggy hike around the beautiful Lake O'Hara. At Yoho National Park, you're more likely (but not guaranteed!) to get sunny weather in July and August but the shoulder season is less crowded and special in its own right. But really, any time you can spend in the great outdoors is the perfect time to be there!