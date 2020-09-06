All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this photo on a backpacking trip at Lake O’Hara in the Canadian Rockies. After a couple days of heavy rain and sleet, this blue sky was a welcomed sight. The calmness of the late afternoon also gifted us with a mirror-like lake. It seemed like Mother Nature’s way of making up for the previous soggy days. The clouds were moving so fast that the light was changing from one second to the next, which made for a handful of different shots.

This was one of my first trips with my new wide-angle lens. I really enjoyed playing around with the composition to try to create interesting images. This photo is one of my favorites from this trip because everything fell into place with good weather, calm water and the cute row boats, which had only recently been taken out of winter hibernation.

We were camping at Lake O’Hara very early in the season, so we were able to enjoy a peaceful cup o’ wine on the dock while taking pictures of the amazing scenery. As the summer season gets into full swing in this area, the cabins and lodge open up for the many people that come from near and far to enjoy the beauty of the park. Although it doesn’t get “over-crowded” here (even by Canadian standards), there’s something to be said about the serenity of the shoulder season. I highly recommend taking a gamble on the weather to enjoy the quietness of Lake O’Hara during this time. As I currently live abroad (in Chile), I often look at this photo as a reminder of how beautiful my home is.