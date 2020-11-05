All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photograph of lake Monroe was taken at the start of the autumn colours season in Mont Tremblant National Park, Quebec, Canada. The gorgeous panoramic view of the lake is accessed by a hiking trail leading to the viewpoint flanking a small mountain bordering the lake. My efforts were rewarded by the colours of the trees flowing down the hill leading to the lake. I took ten shots to generate a panorama in Lightroom. The beauty of our natural surroundings delivers awesome moments and I consider myself very fortunate to be able to share them.